Keel Point LLC Sells 419 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keel Point LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.0% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

