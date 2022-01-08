Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00196515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00033321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00449747 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00076345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

