Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Katapult in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KPLT stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Katapult has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Katapult news, Director Financial Technologies Co Curo purchased 957,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $3,493,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,708,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,955 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Katapult by 227.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Katapult by 547.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

