Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Trading Down 4.6%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 16,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 21,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

KHOTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kahoot! ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

