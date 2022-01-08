JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GD opened at $212.09 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

