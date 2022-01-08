JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $303.71 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.17.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

