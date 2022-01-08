JustInvest LLC Has $7.03 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JustInvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

