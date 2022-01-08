JustInvest LLC Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 358.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 0.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $195.03 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.14.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

