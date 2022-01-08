JustInvest LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 40.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 72,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 80,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 10,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.84 and its 200 day moving average is $125.11. The stock has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

