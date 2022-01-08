JustInvest LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

