JustInvest LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $11,435,604. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.