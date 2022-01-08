JustInvest LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $79.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

