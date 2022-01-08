JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

