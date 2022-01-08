JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 118.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.05.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

