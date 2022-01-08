JustInvest LLC Buys 2,339 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

NYSE:CE opened at $172.07 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

