JustInvest LLC Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,968.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,085.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,326.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,555.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

