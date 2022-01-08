JUST (JST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $354.40 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $371.09 million and approximately $354.40 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUST Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

