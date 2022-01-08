Julia Wilson Buys 10 Shares of 3i Group Plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group Plc (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson bought 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,470 ($19.81) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($198.09).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,398 ($18.84) per share, for a total transaction of £153.78 ($207.22).

On Friday, October 29th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,344 ($18.11) per share, for a total transaction of £147.84 ($199.22).

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,452 ($19.57) on Friday. 3i Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.31). The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,417.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,320.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 19.25 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,615 ($21.76) to GBX 1,735 ($23.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

