JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Makes New $57,000 Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 240,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,821,016. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

