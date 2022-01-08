JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 417.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 301,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,432,320. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $82.65 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72.

