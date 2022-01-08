JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,619,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $429.37. 258,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,935. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $338.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

