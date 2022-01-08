JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Acquires 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 89,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,440,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

