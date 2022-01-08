JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 4,132 ($55.68) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CKN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,470 ($60.23) price target on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($57.27) price objective on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarkson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,157.43 ($56.02).

LON CKN opened at GBX 3,975 ($53.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,828.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,614.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Clarkson has a 1-year low of GBX 2,420 ($32.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,225 ($56.93).

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

