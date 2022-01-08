JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $167.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.