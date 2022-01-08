JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $165.69. 150,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,224,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $489.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.61 and a 200-day moving average of $160.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

