JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€86.20” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($97.95) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($127.27) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.03 ($113.67).

Gerresheimer stock opened at €79.75 ($90.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a fifty-two week high of €99.40 ($112.95). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.30.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

