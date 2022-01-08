JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. Barclays set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.56 ($54.04).

FRA:FRE opened at €35.85 ($40.73) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.93.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

