Jonathan James Diver Purchases 18,806 Shares of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Stock

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) insider Jonathan James Diver acquired 18,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.35) per share, for a total transaction of £116,597.20 ($157,117.91).

Shares of CCT opened at GBX 625 ($8.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £133.64 million and a PE ratio of 11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 619.91. The Character Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.70).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

About The Character Group

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for The Character Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Character Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.