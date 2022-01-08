Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JMAT. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.21) to GBX 2,290 ($30.86) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.73) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,800 ($37.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,510 ($33.82) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,580 ($34.77).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,072 ($27.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,194.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,656.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.19. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of GBX 20.06 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,363 ($45.32).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Patrick W. Thomas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.56) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($137,784.67). Also, insider Chris Mottershead bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($26.48) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($26,478.91). Insiders bought a total of 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $17,446,078 in the last 90 days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

