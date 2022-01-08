Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.12. The company has a market cap of $457.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.