John Murphy Sells 115,896 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 143.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 237.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $3,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.