John Michael Mcdonald Sells 3,964 Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $63,305.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Michael Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $104.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Poshmark during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

