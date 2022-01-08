Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Short Interest Update

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 8,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE JOBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,256,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,550. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

