JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 250 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 979.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 156.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 13.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,766 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 31.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

