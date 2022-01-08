JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,491 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 734.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $101.06 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

