JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.29. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.79.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.