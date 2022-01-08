JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 12,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

