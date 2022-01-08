Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,183,737 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,186,874 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.26% of TJX Companies worth $1,001,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,308,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,078,000 after buying an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $423,844,000 after buying an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

