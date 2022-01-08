Jennison Associates LLC Has $492.54 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,158 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $492,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $59,466,630 over the last three months.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.