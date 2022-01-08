Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.35 Billion Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,033,254 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.77% of PayPal worth $2,354,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $187.60 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.62.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

