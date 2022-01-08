Jennison Associates LLC Buys 636,258 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.93% of DocuSign worth $1,483,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $135.93 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.36, a P/E/G ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

