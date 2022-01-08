Jennison Associates LLC Buys 286,905 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.90% of Cheniere Energy worth $222,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,737,000 after buying an additional 261,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,290,000 after buying an additional 196,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,910,000 after buying an additional 38,386 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after buying an additional 300,418 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

