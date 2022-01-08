JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,981,600 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the November 30th total of 7,706,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 392.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS JPSTF remained flat at $$8.96 on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. JAPAN POST BANK Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $9.03.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

