Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,985,800 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 2,611,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 367.7 days.

Japan Display stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Japan Display has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Get Japan Display alerts:

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.