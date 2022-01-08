Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on J. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.