Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 325 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($4.04) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.91) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.64) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.85) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 299.17 ($4.03).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

