Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $14,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $137.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

