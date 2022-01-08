Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 694,050 shares of company stock worth $49,278,233 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

