Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,980 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Mplx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Mplx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.