Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,243 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 447,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,628,000 after buying an additional 203,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.77.

Citigroup stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

